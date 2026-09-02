"The department has more than doubled its healthcare spending,'' he said. "It has grown its healthcare staff by over 50%. It has opened new healthcare facilities and improved existing ones. It has increased access to substance-use disorder treatment and specialty care.''

Silver nonetheless decided to install Chambers-Smith as a receiver. Pappas noted that the order puts her in charge of fixing the healthcare system for five years, which he said is a recognition that it was impossible for the state to do so within the three years before Silver ran out of patience.

Slater, speaking on behalf of the governor, echoed some of the same arguments.

"The court is imposing unrealistic demands and timelines that fail to account for the complexity of these challenges,'' he said.

Slater criticized not just the appointment of Chambers-Smith but the requirement to pay her $500,000 a year for five years and to give the receiver "essentially a blank check to spend taxpayer money.''

'Risk of grave harm to the prisoners'

Attorneys for inmates countered those arguments.

Sophie Hart of the Prison Law Office pointed out to the appellate judges that Silver wrote that Thornell and state officials "dragged their feet, delayed, exploited ambiguity, and fought compliance at every level.''

"Faced with the evidence compiled over the last decade, the district court concluded that appointment of a receiver was necessary to remedy these 'pervasive constitutional violations' and the 'risk of grave harm to the prisoners that has persisted since the outset of the litigation,' '' Hart told the appellate judges.