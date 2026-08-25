How long has the USS Lincoln been at sea?

The Lincoln left port in San Diego on Nov. 21, 2025. The crew expected a six-month deployment. The aircraft carrier made one port stop in Guam in mid-December, according to the Navy. The carrier has since been at sea for more than 250 consecutive days in its nine-month deployment, a record-breaking stint for a carrier without a port stop, according to a review of the lone port-stop announcements.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said the ship is expected back at its home port within weeks after "a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea."

When will the Lincoln arrive in the U.S.?

A USA TODAY analysis of the journey length and ship speed, which included a review of similar journeys, found the ship probably would arrive at the U.S. mainland in four to five weeks if no unexpected changes were made in the journey.

Where will the Lincoln go next?

The military declined to provide USA TODAY with details on the route or timing, which is standard in such situations. After it returns to San Diego, the Lincoln will probably find a new home at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, according to the Kitsap Sun, part of the USA TODAY Network.

What is the significance of the USS George Washington's deployment?

The George Washington is a Japan-based aircraft carrier, the same type of Nimitz-class carrier as the USS Lincoln, according to its naval website profile.