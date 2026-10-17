The Trump administration already cut off most military aid for Ukraine, with the majority of U.S. weapons that Kyiv receives paid for by European allies.

But Ukraine still heavily depends on Washington for military intelligence, U.S. weapons, and the Pentagon-controlled Starshield satellite services. Zelenskyy’s feud with Trump is threatening that support at a time when Ukraine needs it more than ever.

Ukraine faced a temporary disruption to Starshield’s services overnight on Oct. 14, preventing its military from defending against Russian missile and drone attacks. If Ukraine were to lose permanent access to that technology, Russia would gain a major advantage on the battlefield.

U.S. officials have denied that Trump ordered Starshield services to be shut off, but SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose company developed the technology, pointed the finger back at the White House.

Why does the diesel deal matter?

Republican candidates across the country are struggling to overcome widespread discontent with high fuel prices, which were driven up by Trump’s unpopular war with Iran. As polls suggest the Republicans may lose control of both the House and the Senate, Trump has become focused on trying to lower energy prices.

Trump’s diesel deal with Putin “shows how desperate he is to save face just days before an election, when Americans are ready to hold him accountable for months of higher inflation and out-of-control gas and grocery prices,” Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, told USA TODAY.