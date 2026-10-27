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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said his political operation is spending at least $400 million to boost Republican candidates in the midterm election, a staggering sum for a sitting president as he works to prevent a Democratic takeover of the House and Senate.

"I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day," Trump wrote in an Oct. 20 post on Truth Social, adding that he's already spent more than $300 million on campaign advertisements, midterm rallies and other campaign activities.

"It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion," the president said in the post.

Trump appeared to be referencing money from a super PAC called MAGA Inc., which is operated by donors aligned with the president. Two weeks from the Nov. 3 midterm election, Democrats are strong favorites to win control of the House and are increasingly bullish about their chances to flip the Senate, as Trump's approval rating has dipped to record lows in some polls.

Trump disclosed the figure ahead of the Oct. 20 deadline for the committee to file with the Federal Election Commission a report detailing its fundraising and spending totals as of the end of September. Through the end of August, MAGA Inc. reported having $424 million in the bank.

The financial activity of the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. and other outside super PACs have given Republican Senate candidates a significant financial advantage in the midterms, even though the individual campaigns of Democratic Senate candidates have raised more money from donors than Republicans' campaigns.