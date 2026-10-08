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Former First Lady Michelle Obama doesn't name President Donald Trump or Melania Trump in an essay praising Jacqueline Kennedy for her historic renovation of the White House — but the rebuke seems clear.

In a tribute to Kennedy written for a project called "In Pursuit," a biographical series sponsored by More Perfect that honors the nation's 250th birthday, Obama seems to contrast previous efforts to upgrade the White House and the extensive remodeling by the building's current occupants.

"Regardless of party, our families understood that winning an election didn't grant us the deed to a few acres of prime real estate to remake in our own image," Michelle Obama writes. "We recognized that we were just temporary stewards of a home that belonged to the nation, even as we also recognized that like any 200-year-old house, updates were often sorely needed — especially considering the demands of a modern presidency."

She praised in particular not only Jackie Kennedy but also Nancy Reagan for her addition of furniture from the nation's early days and Jill Biden for her expansion of the White House tour for visitors. She said Pat Nixon, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush made "thoughtful updates to the Blue or Green Rooms."

All of them had "worked closely with the (White House) preservation committee, historians and world-class designers to advise on an improve our plans."

Trump has made extensive changes to the White House, including adding gilding and gold to the Oval Office, paving the Rose Garden, demolishing the East Wing and launching construction of an enormous ballroom. Critics say he didn't seek the independent oversight that had been customary.