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A top United Kingdom spy chief warned in a speech Tuesday, Oct. 13, that Iran is stepping up its attempts to carry out terrorist plots on British soil.

"The other state keen on subcontracting its UK violence is Iran," Sir Ken McCallum, director of the MI5 domestic counterintelligence agency, said. "I’ve been calling this out since 2022. Today, we continue to see familiar Iranian intent – using criminal proxies to try to intimidate oppositionists, Iranian media organizations, and Israeli sites."

McCallum heads a British agency similar to the FBI and on Tuesday delivered an annual speech on spy threats to the United Kingdom. The MI5 chief warned that while Russia remains the nation’s top adversary, Iran is increasing its efforts to pull off an attack.

McCallum did not mention the recent suspected plot against U.S. bombers at RAF Fairford but appeared to allude to the incident.

"The other major shift this year has been Iranian ambitions to come at harder targets, like military sites. You will appreciate that, with live investigations ongoing and the need to avoid prejudicing future prosecutions, there are things I can’t say," the spy chief added. "What I can say is that those who seek to cause mayhem on British streets – whether hired thugs here or their paymasters overseas – will meet an unflinching response."

According to McCallum, U.K. authorities have made 50 arrests over the last 12 months in connection with Iran-linked operations. Among them are "a wave of arson and sabotage incidents targeting Jewish communities," he said.

Spy chief warns of threats from Russia