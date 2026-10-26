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NEW YORK — The Trump administration's abrupt firing of former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey was unlawful, a US judge ruled on Monday, in a victory for the eldest daughter of former FBI director and longtime Donald Trump adversary James Comey.

Maurene Comey, who brought criminal cases against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs during nearly a decade at the Manhattan US Attorney's office, was fired by the Justice Department in July 2025.

In a lawsuit against the Trump administration, she alleged that she was fired because of who her father was, in violation of federal laws prohibiting firing civil servants for political reasons and guaranteeing federal employees due process in employment disputes.

The case was seen as a test of whether the Trump administration can swiftly fire line prosecutors like Comey, who are not politically appointed and whose careers tend to span both Republican and Democratic administrations.

During his second term, Trump, a Republican, has sought to expand his authority over federal government entities that have historically enjoyed varying degrees of independence from the White House, including the Justice Department. His critics accuse him of using criminal prosecutions to punish political foes and reward allies.

In court papers, the Justice Department argued that prosecutors like Comey are subject to removal without cause by the president or the Attorney General because they are delegated a high degree of executive authority when they represent the federal government in court in criminal cases.