Prefer us on Google Learn More

President Donald Trump's approval rating hit a new low in a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll with weeks until the midterm elections that will test the strength of the GOP's agenda.

The survey, released Oct. 18, found 33% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s job performance while 66% disapprove.

It's Trump's lowest mark in the outlets' polling, down from 37% approval in April and July surveys. The results nearly mirror a Fox News poll released Oct. 14 that marked the lowest approval rating for Trump in the right-leaning network's polling during either of his terms.

Fifty-two percent of respondents in the Post-ABC poll said they strongly disapprove of Trump.

The results come just over two weeks until the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Midterm elections are historically challenging for the party with a president in power. Democrats netted 41 House seats in the 2018 midterms in a "blue wave" and picked up two Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada during Trump's first term.

This year, Republicans face a competitive Senate map in a number of states including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The economy, the Iran war and its impact on Americans' finances are top of mind for voters across the country − and many have blamed Trump and Republicans in recent polls. Around 3 in 4 Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the cost of living and inflation in the Post-ABC survey.