Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, asked at a conference in Jerusalem about the Ynet report, said Netanyahu has given "an instruction to evict places built in Areas A and B," referring to parts of the West Bank in which most Palestinians live.

Under the Oslo Accords, interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank was split into three zones: A, B and C.

Smotrich, a settler himself who has overseen settlement housing projects and formally recognized homes built illegally, said while he disagreed with Netanyahu's decision, the government had made huge strides in advancing settlements in Area C.

Hundreds of outposts across West Bank

There are 340 outposts in the West Bank along with 146 settlements formally recognized by the Israeli government, according to Peace Now, an Israeli organization that is critical of settlement expansion and advocates for a two-state solution.

Last month, Israeli settlers besieged the homes of Palestinians in a nearby village, including one owned by a Palestinian American, before the military forced them from the area. The village's Palestinian residents have said they have continued to face harassment and intimidation by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli government has condemned settler violence, though perpetrators are rarely arrested and even less frequently prosecuted.