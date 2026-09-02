They cited one instance where it took more than three years to resolve a complaint that a doctor failed to comply with the standard of care by not obtaining consent from a patient prior to conducting a procedure that was not medically necessary.

Almost nine months after the first complaint, the board got another one against the same provider alleging that the doctor performed surgery on a patient who had a recent infection at the surgical site, did not inform the patient of the associated risks, failed to obtain consent before the procedure, and provided inadequate post-operative care, treatment and communication.

And even as the board was investigating those complaints, it received two more.

The board eventually concluded the allegations were true, placed the doctor on probation, and imposed some restrictions on practice.

"However, the licensee was allowed to continue practicing for more than three years while under investigation, and therefore, may have continued to provide patient services that fell below the standard of care during that time, leaving the public at risk,'' the auditors said.

Another case cited took 1,653 days to resolve against a radiologist who allowed an assistant to independently perform procedures on at least four patients while the doctor was out of state, as well as charging patients for services not provided.

The auditors also said patients are not the only ones affected by the delays: The report cites a case in which it took the board 1,101 days to dismiss a complaint that a doctor had failed to oversee a patient.

The auditors found there were multiple reasons the board takes so long.