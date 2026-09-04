In the case of SB 1635, he said that Rogers, chairing the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Elections, told those in attendance that a long agenda meant there would be only a limited number of speakers on each side of each bill, with each limited to 90 seconds. Basile said most participants acted with decorum but "the plaintiffs, however, chose another course, and launched a caterwauling chant that obstructed the committee's work and forced a recess.''

On SB 1055, he said protesters chose to express their views with "a cacophony of whistles and screaming that derailed the committee proceedings until they were escorted out of the room.''

Basile said the woman who was banned from the House was "bellowing through a bullhorn — just inches from a legislator's head — on a sidewalk immediately outside the Capitol.''

'Absolute immunity'?

But he urged Brnovich to toss the case without considering any of the specific claims, saying that legislators "are entitled to absolute immunity'' under federal laws that generally allow individuals to sue state or local government workers for violating their civil rights.

The key, said Basile, is that Petersen and Montenegro were acting in their official legislative capacity and that maintaining order and security during proceedings is a function of that job.

Anyway, he argued, the exclusion of the plaintiffs from hearings during the balance of the session "was reasonable and proportionate to the Legislature's legitimate interest in orderly proceedings.'' Basile also rejected arguments that the absolute ban from future hearings was excessive given what had occurred.