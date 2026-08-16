One of the central concerns is that immigrants are having their scheduled court dates moved up months or years, leaving them little time to prepare for the hearings. Critics also say the quick pace of the proceedings, coupled with confusion over how they operate, has meant more people are missing their court dates. Those who don't show up are often subject to removal orders.

"This will push many more people into deportation proceedings," said Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow with the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

Supporters say the effort could cut down the more than 3.4 million cases pending in immigration court, which has long been strained by severe backlogs.

"This is a very effective way to reduce the backlog," said Matt O'Brien, a former immigration judge and the deputy executive director of Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group that advocates for stricter limits on immigration.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said: "Reducing the immigration court backlog remains one of the highest priorities for this administration. The Justice Department is restoring integrity to our immigration system by hearing cases fairly, expeditiously, and uniformly, in accordance with the law.”

Surge in mass hearings is ‘unprecedented'

Master hearings are short proceedings in which judges review the government's charges and ask what, if any, legal relief an immigrant is seeking, as well as whether they have legal counsel. Judges will then schedule hearings where requests for asylum and other forms of relief are litigated.