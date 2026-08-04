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When he was 18 months old, Roberto Navarro Bocanegra moved to Tucson from northern Mexico with his parents. Since then, the University of Arizona senior has weathered lots of up and downs in his life, including donating his bone marrow to his little sister after her leukemia diagnosis and spending long nights at the hospital in the days leading up to her death in 2018.

He's celebrated milestones like securing a full scholarship to the UA, where he studies mechanical engineering, and marrying his girlfriend, Savannah, a U.S. citizen, in 2024.

But after Navarro Bocanegra, who is undocumented, filed paperwork to start the process of becoming a citizen through marriage, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement opened a deportation case against him, despite his having no criminal record.

"I feel just as American as anybody else. I grew up here, I speak English, all of my education is in the United States," said Navarro Bocanegra, 24, who is fighting the deportation while simultaneously trying to plan for his first job after college — if he's allowed to stay. "My life is uncertainty right now," he said.

Navarro Bocanegra was one of three "Dreamers" — immigrants brought to the U.S. without authorization as children — who spoke to media Tuesday about being targeted by ICE, and about the long-running failure of U.S. legislators to create a pathway to permanency for Dreamers.

"America is the only home I truly know, and my personal, family and cultural ties are deeply rooted here," said Tucson resident Myndy Valencia Sánchez, who arrived in the U.S. at age 7. Despite her current DACA status being valid through January 2027, ICE has reopened a deportation case against her, as well.