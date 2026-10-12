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WASHINGTON — Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's home on Oct. 12, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted the early-morning raid at the Democratic congresswoman's DC-area residence. The purpose for the search wasn't immediately clear, but top Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have long accused the Minnesota lawmaker, who was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States as a child refugee, of immigration fraud, which she denies.

The raid is a significant escalation of President Donald Trump's efforts to target his political opponents using the federal law enforcement apparatus. It also dramatically intensifies his years-long feud with Omar, a progressive Muslim whose religion and ethnicity Trump has frequently attacked.

The Department of Homeland Security referred USA TODAY to the Justice Department for comment. In a statement, the DOJ confirmed Homeland Security Investigations had "executed a judicially authorized search warrant" at a Washington-area home as "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation."

Spokespeople for Omar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Omar was elected in President Trump’s first term during a blue wave in 2018. She was an original member of the progressive group dubbed the "Squad," which also included Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. She became the first Somali American in Congress.