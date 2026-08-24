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U.S. tariffs on all cars and trucks, automotive parts and steel will be increased to 50% starting Jan. 1, 2027, President Donald Trump said in a social post on Monday after trade talks with Canada collapsed over the weekend.

"Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer!" Trump wrote.

"On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking more details on the threatened tariffs. Representatives for the Canadian government also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two countries failed to reach a trade deal late on Friday, with each side blaming the other as Canada readied tariffs on some U.S. goods in retaliation for 50% levies ordered by Trump on other Canadian products.

Major automakers did not immediately comment on Trump's announcement.

But auto executives, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, raised skepticism about Trump's threat, noting the president has previously announced large tariffs that never materialized and that any tariff of that size would likely spark a massive Canadian retaliation.