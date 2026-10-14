Congress and others have suggested ways to avoid predicted benefits cuts, though none have gotten far towards becoming law. Proposals include a "flat-rate" COLA that would give all Social Security recipients the same dollar amount increase each year based on benefits of those in the 20th percentile and a $100,000 annual Social Security benefits cap for couples.

However, “proposals that focus on capping Social Security don’t address the problem in front of Congress: ensuring every American gets every dollar they have earned,” Jenn Jones, vice president of financial security and livable communities at AARP, said in a statement.

What if COLA isn't enough?

Americans should try not to rely on Social Security to fund their retirement, advisers said. They should take control of their finances, save, invest and return to work if they must, advisers said.

"Social Security was never designed to be a sole retirement income," Grimsditch said. "Relying on it alone leaves people exposed to exactly this — an annual number set by a formula, outside their control. Retirement income ideally comes from several places: workplace plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s, IRAs, personal savings and investments, and in some cases an employer pension or annuity."

If you're still working, check to see if your employer offers matching contributions and you’re capturing all of it, he said. If you can afford to increase your own contribution, do so. "Small increases compound over a long career," he said.