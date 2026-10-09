It has received strong public backing in the past from member countries including major US allies, and is based in the Netherlands, an EU and NATO member.

Navi Pillay, the South African jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her work in international criminal justice, served as a judge on the ICC's Appeals Chamber from 2003-2008. In its citation, the prize committee said it had sought to "issue a reminder" at a time when "judges and institutions of international law are under political attack."

"An international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and the victims of abuse see justice served is a precondition for a peaceful world," the committee said.

Rubio said the sanctions had been structured to give the court and its member states an opportunity to address US concerns.

He did not provide further details, but a senior State Department official said the US Treasury would issue a set of licenses "to protect American interests," an apparent reference to temporary exemptions to some sanctions.

US expects allies to 'rein in the court'

US sanctions typically bar all US-based companies from any work with a sanctioned organization, forcing banks to shut accounts, insurers to end coverage and software companies to halt cooperation.

The Trump administration previously imposed targeted sanctions on court officials during his first term, which were rescinded under President Joe Biden. Washington announced new sanctions just days after Trump returned to office in January 2025.