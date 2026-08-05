The firearms were described as an "illegally modified AR platform rifle" and a "1911 .45 caliber pistol," according to police.

The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 4, which will determine whether it plans to charge Taele.

Taele pled not guilty at arraignment on Tuesday, Venusse D. Dunn with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in an email to USA TODAY.

His bail was set at $250,000 and he was ordered not to possess weapons.

The court imposed a stay-away order from Trump Golf Course against Taele, who was ordered not to leave the state of California, according to Dunn in an email to USA TODAY.

A preliminary hearing and bail review is set for Aug. 26 at the Torrance Courthouse.

Why is President Trump visiting California?

Trump's office confirmed on Aug. 3 that he would be visiting the Golden State and Las Vegas to highlight the "wins" his administration has accomplished for Californians and Nevadans, "despite failed Democrat leadership," according to Olivia Wales, White House spokeswoman.

The president is expected to talk about his administration's economic agenda, immigration, and efforts in reducing crime rates, according to Wales.

"The president will draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom, who keep raising taxes, inviting rampant fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, and protecting illegal immigrant drug dealers, rapists, and murderers," according to Wales.