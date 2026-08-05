An armed man was arrested on Sunday after federal agents said they observed him taking photographs and appearing to monitor security-planning activities throughout the Trump National Golf Club, days before the president was scheduled to visit the Southern California course.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced the arrest on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the same day President Donald Trump was to speak at a Republican National Committee dinner hosted at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Deputies were alerted of "a suspicious individual" at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 after plain clothes federal agents noticed a man taking photos and videos as he walked through the golf course grounds.
Sheriff's deputies from the Lomita Station arrived on scene shortly after receiving the report and questioned the man, who was identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele from Downey, according to police.
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It was quickly determined that Taele was being investigated for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department, resulting in deputies detaining him and found a 16-round magazine in his pants pocket, according to police.
Deputies then searched his vehicle, which was located in the golf course's parking lot, and found a loaded pistol and an additional loaded magazine containing hollow point ammunition.
As a result, deputies arrested Taele and preliminarily charged him with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of armor-piercing ammunition.
On Aug. 3, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau executed a search warrant on Taele’s Downey residence and recovered two firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines, a bulk of pistol and rifle ammunition and "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements," according to police.
The firearms were described as an "illegally modified AR platform rifle" and a "1911 .45 caliber pistol," according to police.
The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 4, which will determine whether it plans to charge Taele.
Taele pled not guilty at arraignment on Tuesday, Venusse D. Dunn with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in an email to USA TODAY.
His bail was set at $250,000 and he was ordered not to possess weapons.
The court imposed a stay-away order from Trump Golf Course against Taele, who was ordered not to leave the state of California, according to Dunn in an email to USA TODAY.
A preliminary hearing and bail review is set for Aug. 26 at the Torrance Courthouse.
Why is President Trump visiting California?
Trump's office confirmed on Aug. 3 that he would be visiting the Golden State and Las Vegas to highlight the "wins" his administration has accomplished for Californians and Nevadans, "despite failed Democrat leadership," according to Olivia Wales, White House spokeswoman.
The president is expected to talk about his administration's economic agenda, immigration, and efforts in reducing crime rates, according to Wales.
"The president will draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom, who keep raising taxes, inviting rampant fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, and protecting illegal immigrant drug dealers, rapists, and murderers," according to Wales.
The president was to speak at the Republican National Committee dinner in Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday evening, according to the White House's calendar.
Additionally, Trump is scheduled to deliver a similar speech at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.
Newsom uses visit to call on Trump to ‘deliver on a promise’
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday used President Donald Trump's visit to Southern California to call on him "to deliver on a promise he made 18 months ago," referring to federal disaster aid California has sought to help survivors rebuild after the January 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires.
The governor's office said California has submitted multiple supplemental funding requests to the federal government since February 2025, but none have been approved.
“After more than 18 months of delay, I hope President Trump’s visit brings long overdue federal recovery funding directly to the families rebuilding after the LA wildfires,” Newsom said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for the President to honor his commitment to provide these survivors with the funding he promised them.”
According to the governor's office, California has submitted more than $1.5 billion in FEMA reimbursement claims, while FEMA has obligated about $37 million.
Daily Press reporter Brian Day contributed to this article.