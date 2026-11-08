The images from Agbogbloshie have shaped the international perception of Ghana’s e-waste industry.

Meanwhile, officials in Accra are also recognizing the potential of the extensive network of collectors, traders and craftspeople who return discarded appliances and valuable raw materials to the economic cycle.

The aim is for traders to retain their source of income without having to burn cables or dispose of hazardous substances in an uncontrolled manner.

The local company GreenAd demonstrates how this can be put into practice. Instead of burning the insulation off old cables, it is removed mechanically there.

Collectors deliver cables and are paid according to price lists based on the raw materials they contain. GreenAd has already accepted more than 900 tons of cable, says project manager Bennett Akuffo.

Increasingly, new goods from Asia are ending up directly in his recycling facility due to quality defects.

But new processes are not catching on simply because they are safer.

"The truth of the matter is this: it has got to do with money," says Innocent Turkson, chairman of a scrap dealers’ association in the port city of Tema. In the past, his staff would simply smash some items with a hammer.

Today, they have to sort them more carefully, which costs more time and requires additional staff. They also fear a drop in prices if state-supported buyers dictate the terms to them.

Old turned new

Nana Yaw Konadu demonstrates how money can be made from discarded electronics even beyond the traditional scrap trade.