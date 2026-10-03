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I'm always amazed that the most insignificant of all Social Security benefits seems so significant to so many people. I am talking about the crummy little one-time $255 death benefit. I'm always getting emails from readers asking me about it. Or, to be more precise, they are usually asking me why the benefit wasn't paid on behalf of a deceased family member.

Before I get into some of those emails, I've got to give a little background about this insignificant but popular Social Security benefit. You will learn that it definitely did not start to be what it's become known as — the "burial benefit."

As part of the thinking that went into the original Social Security Act passed in 1935, Congress realized that many of the new Social Security taxpayers would die before they ever had a chance to collect benefits. Or they would die without having earned enough "quarters of coverage" to be insured for survivor benefits for any dependents. So they decided to compensate the families of a loved one who died in the early years of the program with some form of reimbursement for the Social Security taxes that the deceased had paid into the system. They set up a one-time benefit they called the "lump-sum death payment." And it was originally intended to reimburse the family with an amount equal to 3.5% of the money the deceased had paid into the system.

It was supposed to be a temporary benefit, because Congress knew that as time passed, most workers would be paying a sufficient amount of money into Social Security that they would be insured for survivor benefits. In other words, when a taxpayer died, the widow or widower (and any minor children) would get monthly benefits -- so this lump-sum payout would no longer be needed.