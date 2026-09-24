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NEW YORK — A selloff in U.S. government bonds is pushing up borrowing costs, which could squeeze households, companies, financial markets and the federal budget alike.

Why have yields been rising?

Investors point to several forces behind the move, which has sent the 30-year yield to its highest mark since 2004, mounting government borrowing that markets must absorb, resilient economic growth, inflation risks from Middle East energy disruptions and potential for the Fed to keep rates higher.

There are also growing questions about foreign appetite for U.S. debt, with some foreign investors showing signs of diversifying away from Treasuries. Heavy corporate borrowing for data centers and AI-related investment has increased competition for investor capital.

Some also see a potential "bond vigilante" moment, where investors sell Treasuries to push back against fiscal or monetary policy, though skeptics say today's bond market is too large for any single group to move it that way.

What is the impact on consumes?

The 10-year Treasury yield serves as an important guide for mortgage rates as it generally moves in tandem with mortgage-backed securities. Higher rates shrink how much buyers can borrow for a given monthly payment and discourage existing homeowners with lower-rate mortgages from moving, weighing on home sales, construction and related spending.

Rates on new auto loans and other fixed-rate consumer debt also tend to drift higher as market rates and lenders' funding costs rise, though the pass-through isn't immediate or exact.