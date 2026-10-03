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Kristina McMenamin’s rage retreats started small.

The events, called RAGEher, were 12-person affairs in Chicago. The attendees, all women, opened their arms wide in a vacant retail space McMenamin had rented for $100. They let out guttural screams, pounded their fists into padded bolsters and slammed bats into mattresses with all their might. Later, some collapsed onto the floor in tears, emotionally drained from the effort.

Now, RAGEher regularly hosts retreats at an arts center in Chicago, as well as in San Diego, where she now lives. There have been pop-up events in other cities across the U.S., including Atlanta and Austin, as well as in London and Porto, Portugal. It regularly sells out 50-person retreats, often with long waitlists of people willing to pay up to $95 for the 2.5-hour sessions.

When a child throws a temper tantrum, parents usually wonder where they went wrong. When adults have a fit these days, others may ask how they can join in. There’s enough demand for such organized bursts of anger that it’s created a thriving industry focused on releasing rage at gatherings lasting from a few hours to a few days. Some favor a DIY approach. Others charge thousands of dollars to help people let off steam in a group.

People have had reasons for group primal screams going back at least to the women in ancient Greece who retreated to the mountains to scream together as a release from the strict rules that governed their daily lives. More recent examples include the group rage vented early this decade over the pandemic, mandated curfews and the murder of George Floyd.