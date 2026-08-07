In challenging the order, the American Civil Liberties Union said birthright citizenship is "foundational to who we are as a nation." Trump's latest bid to redefine citizenship also is likely to face a legal challenge.

"The Supreme Court already decided this issue: Birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the Constitution," the ACLU said in a statement after Trump signed the new order. "Any executive order that tries to attack birthright citizenship will meet the same fate as President Trump's last one."

The Trump administration has focused on cracking down on birth tourism - when pregnant foreigners travel to the United States to give birth so their children will be citizens - in the wake of the June 30 Supreme Court ruling, but the extent of the practice is unclear. Researchers have estimated anywhere from 2,000 to 39,000 children are born to birth tourists each year.

In a written argument to the Supreme Court, 140 university professors said birth tourism "accounts for an infinitesimal proportion of children" born in the United States each year. Trump said Aug. 6 that the number is in the "hundreds of thousands."

"It's become a big business, and we're ending that business," the president said.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller touted Trump's move as "historic."

"This has been something that people have talked about, not only for years but for decades," Miller said. "The idea that people come here, pretend to be a tourist, pretend to be a visitor, say they want to go to Disneyland, they want to go visit a monument or go to a national park. But the real reason they’re here is to have a child, to make that child an automatic citizen."