Time capsule items

Below is a list of an item contributed from each state and territory of the United States. Most states submitted multiple items, and the full list can be viewed on America250's official website.

Below is a list of an item contributed from each state and territory of the United States. Most states submitted multiple items, and the full list can be viewed on America250's official website.

Alabama: A series of poems written by author and professor James Matthew Wilson entitled "America."

Alaska: A map of New Archangel, Alaska, when Russia sold Alaska to the United States in 1867.

American Samoa: A set of two uncirculated quarters from 2009 and 2020 with images of American Samoa.

Arizona: A laser nano-etching of the text and signatures of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution on a coin.

Arkansas: A diamond found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only place in the United States where people can search for diamonds and keep what they find.

California: A Claude AI prediction of what California will be like in 250 years on archival paper. This will serve as a "tangible representation" of AI in 2026.

Colorado: A set of postcards selected to represent "what life was like in Colorado in 2026."

Connecticut: The Official Proclamation document for the state.

The District of Columbia: A challenge coin with "Washington, D.C. 250" on one side and a building with flags and the Mayor's name etched on the other.

Delaware: A set of 12 notecards with writings and drawings from the state's citizens to answer what Delaware is to them.

Florida: The Florida Senate Booklet from 2024 to 2026, which describes the operations of the Senate.

Georgia: A distinct medallion of The Masters Logo, which has a yellow silhouette of the United States with a red flagstick to mark where Augusta, Georgia is located.

Guam: A Gualofan ornament pendant, which is a traditional ornament that has become a "modern expression of Chamorro identity." The pendant represents the full moon.

Hawaii: A letter from Governor Josh Green.

Idaho: A star garnet, which is the state's official gemstone found only in Idaho and one other place in the world. The garnet is meant to highlight the state's geological heritage.

llinois: A poem authored by Illinois Poet Laureate Mark Turcotte titled "Dear New Blood."

Indiana: The Indiana 250 Annual Report, which shares the mission and objectives of the commission working to celebrate July 4th.

Iowa: Astronaut Peggy Whitson's International Space Station medallion, which commemorates Whitson's leadership as the first woman to command the International Space Station.

Kansas: A document identifying Kansas250 commissioners and news items from the last year.

Kentucky: A commemorative coin from the Sons of the Revolution, intended to serve as a reminder of how the American Revolution influenced Kentucky.

Louisiana: A necklace with a Krewe of Bacchus pendant, a collectible from Mardi Gras, and glass beads.

Maine: A whale bone from the North Atlantic right whale, which is one of the world's most critically endangered large whale species.

Maryland: A challenge coin with Governor Wes Moore's name and a map of the state on it.

Massachusetts: A set of archival prints, including a print of the Boston Massacre and a letter from John Adams and Benjamin Franklin to the Massachusetts Council.

Michigan: The state stone, or the Petoskey stone, which is native to the shores of Lake Michigan and formed nearly 350 million years ago.

Minnesota: The state's flag.

Mississippi: Four brass coins commemorating the U.S.'s largest rocket engine test site and the Birthplace of America's Music, amongst other notable events.

Missouri: A letter from Governor Mike Kehoe to Americans 250 years later.

Montana: A beaded artwork created by a Arikara artist representing the state's landscapes and heritage.

Nebraska: An archival photo of the Vice Grip pliers, which symbolize the state's commerce and history.

Nevada: A set of gambling chips to reflect the history of casinos across the state, which legalized gambling during the Great Depression.

New Hampshire: A print of a sticker depicting the center emblem of a flag carried by the Second New Hampshire Regiment of the Continental Army.

New Jersey: A stainless steel plate with greetings to people in 2276, with "the hope that the values that guide us in 2026 — liberty, opportunity, cooperation, love and respect for one another — continue to shape society."

New Mexico: A hand-crafted red chile tile created by Mexican-American artist Jennel Juarez. The tile is one of New Mexico's longstanding cultural symbols.

New York: A written reflection from New York State.

North Carolina: A copper disk engraved with an image of the North Carolina State Capitol Building.

North Dakota: A commemorative coin representing the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.

The Northern Mariana Islands: A crescent-hewn symbol representing the Chamorro ancestors' leadership and noble standing.

Ohio: Fabric from the Wright Brothers' flight honoring the state's connection to the birth of aviation.

Oklahoma: A belt buckle that features images that represent the "grit, determination and spirit" of the state.

Oregon: A handcrafted pin created by Native American artist Lillian Pitt.

Pennsylvania: A "Greetings from Harrisburg" letter from Governor Josh Shapiro.

Puerto Rico: A rosary to represent the importance of faith in the island.

Rhode Island: A holiday ornament meant to honor the state's Revolutionary War legacy.

South Carolina: A coin commemorating the work done by the state's 250 Commission.

South Dakota: A poetry book celebrating the state's rivers, wildlife and homestead culture through a special edition of "This Far Country" authored by Joseph Bottum.

Tennessee: An original poster designed by one of the state's artists to highlight Tennessee's agricultural history and cultural symbols, including its role in the Civil Rights movement and women's suffrage.

Texas: The state seal on a chiseled glass paperweight. The seal was designed in 1836 during the Texas Revolution.

The U.S. Virgin Islands: A letter from Governor Albert Bryan, Jr.

Utah: A set of 101 paper cards with different people that shaped Utah history.

Vermont: A Battle of Hubbardton ornament. The battle was the only Revolutionary War battle fought entirely on what is now considered Vermont.

Virginia: A challenge coin representing the state's commemoration of America's semiquincentennial.

Washington: A letter from Washington State Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck to the future.

West Virginia: A student essay authored by Alyssa Dalton titled "Remembering our Foundation" celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. The essay was solicited from a statewide essay contest to recognize how "the young people... will continue to guide our state."

Wisconsin: An Eagle feather and photo of Old Abe, an American bald eagle who served with the Eighth Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the civil war.

Wyoming: A letter from Governor Mark Gordon to future Americans.