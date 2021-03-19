Romero announces she won't accept HUD position in Biden administration

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Friday she will not accept a position, if offered, with the Biden administration and intends to remain in her current office.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva confirmed Friday, March 12, Romero was being considered for a position as deputy secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

While she said in a statement that she’s “eager” to work with the administration on key issues related to Tucson, Romero has contacted Biden's office to make clear her intent to remain the city’s mayor.

“Although it would be an honor to even be considered for such an important post, my heart is here in Tucson, and I love the job Tucsonans elected me to serve as mayor of our beautiful city,” Romero said in a news release. “We have an amazing opportunity to make progress on issues of local and national importance with a presidential administration that understands the importance of climate action, infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Equitable housing has been a key focus of the mayor’s campaign since her election in 2019, and she’s expressed the goal of improving Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department.

