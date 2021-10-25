3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges

PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general on Monday announced the indictment of a Pima County man who is accused of voting in the 2020 election despite being a convicted felon who had not had his voting rights restored.

The case is the third filed by the attorney general's office involving a felon who was able to cast a ballot in Pima County last year. Two of the men were registered as Democrats and one as a Republican.

The secretary of state's office and county recorders receive notices when someone is convicted of a felony and loses their voting rights. The state oversees the statewide voter database and checks new or updated registrations against the ineligible list. That process results in the automatic cancellation of a voter registration if a “hard match” of a felony conviction is found.

It's not clear how the three men now charged with illegal voting managed to slip through that system. It's possible the records were never sent to the secretary of state, or that the database somehow missed the new registrations, said Pamela Franklin, the deputy Pima County recorder.

“If we have the information, it should show up,” Franklin said, saying that she was concerned that the convictions were not caught.