Debating grading: Bill, executive order will not affect student grades

The state Department of Education said it is ready to work with the Arizona State Board of Education “to analyze data around the learning that occurred during the pandemic and strategies to address the opportunity gap to help schools meet all students’ academic needs.”

Sergio Chavez, the president of the Arizona Parent Teacher Association, has no doubt that there has been a “learning loss” over the past year, as students and teachers have tried to figure out remote learning

Chavez noted the problems students might face when the teacher has recorded a lesson and an assignment, for example, but the student has questions and no opportunity to ask the teacher face to face.

“It’s not like you can say, ‘Wait! Did you mean this? Or is this what you’re trying to say?’” Chavez said. “You don’t have that.”

Chavez hopes this week’s order can help change that and lead to strategies to get schoolkids caught up.

“I’m hopeful that it does turn into something that can help and that it can help catch the children who are behind and it actually becomes what it says it’s going to be,” he said.

After getting a clearer picture of the law and the executive order, Worachek called it “a good thing.”

“I think that’s a brilliant idea because it would be nice to get a perspective on the impact that the pandemic and virtual learning has had on the learning and the kids ability to be successful or not in the school year,” she said.