Arizona bill would let state lawmakers reject election results

"This is not a President Biden thing," Fillmore said. "This is not the other redheaded guy thing."

And Fillmore said this is not part of the "big lie conspiracy."

"I believe that in 2020 we had some serious concerns that were never really responded," he said. Nor is Fillmore convinced by multiple reports showing there were no major instances of election fraud, here or elsewhere.

"I don't care what the press says," he said. "Everybody's lying to me."

The biggest change in HB 2596 would require the Legislature to call itself into special session to review the ballot tabulating process for both the primary and general elections. After that review it says lawmakers "shall accept or reject the election results."

"It's just oversight," Fillmore told Capitol Media Services.

But he said that a rejection would not mean that lawmakers could then decide who won, whether in presidential, statewide or even their own races. Instead, Fillmore said, rejection would allow "any qualified elector" — meaning anyone who is registered to vote — to file a lawsuit asking the court to order a new election.