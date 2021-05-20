Lawmakers won't allow shuttering of Ariz. businesses that refuse unvaccinated patrons

PHOENIX — Arizona won't be shutting down businesses that refuse to serve people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

A measure to make that a law faltered Thursday as Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, sided with all the Senate Democrats to quash House Bill 2190. It would have made it a crime for a business to turn away those who do not provide proof they are protected, and allowed government to shut such businesses down for 30 days.

But Thursday's vote may not be the last word.

Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, who has championed the measure, said he is looking for some way to resurrect the proposal and get the necessary votes.

He's unlikely to get it from Shope, whose family owns a grocery store.

Shope said he was willing to go along with part of what Roberts proposed, to prohibit state and local governments from being able to deny services to those who do not produce proof of vaccination. But the rest, he said, goes too far.

"I believe in private property rights,'' Shope said. "I believe in the rights of the sole proprietor, the barber who may be immunocompromised who cannot get a vaccine who would just want to put a sign up in the front of their shop.''