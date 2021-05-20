Lawmakers won't allow shuttering of Ariz. businesses that refuse unvaccinated patrons

PHOENIX — Arizona won't be shutting down businesses that refuse to serve people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
A measure to make that a law faltered Thursday as Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, sided with all the Senate Democrats to quash House Bill 2190. It would have made it a crime for a business to turn away those who do not provide proof they are protected, and allowed government to shut such businesses down for 30 days.
But Thursday's vote may not be the last word.
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, who has championed the measure, said he is looking for some way to resurrect the proposal and get the necessary votes.
He's unlikely to get it from Shope, whose family owns a grocery store.
Shope said he was willing to go along with part of what Roberts proposed, to prohibit state and local governments from being able to deny services to those who do not produce proof of vaccination. But the rest, he said, goes too far.
"I believe in private property rights,'' Shope said. "I believe in the rights of the sole proprietor, the barber who may be immunocompromised who cannot get a vaccine who would just want to put a sign up in the front of their shop.''
But Roberts thinks one or more of the Senate Democrats, all of whom voted against the measure on Thursday, perhaps could be convinced to see this as a matter of individual civil rights. Even the American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concerns about a "vaccine passport'' that people might be forced to show, he noted.
The defeat of the measure led to some sharp rhetoric by supporters.
"Any time that you have to go into a business and the business can say, 'Let me see your passport, show me what you've done, show me you've injected something in your arm,' that is not proper,'' said Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.
Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, R-Sierra Vista, compared the idea of having papers proving vaccination to time he spent in the former Soviet Union in the 1970s when he was forced not only to show his papers when checking into hotels but also had to surrender them.
And Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said people do not want to have a "vaccine passport'' to be employed, to be educated and to shop. "And then to enlist business, the private industry, to do the bidding of the government of leverage and power is fascistic,'' he said.