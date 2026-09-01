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Travelers hoping to visit the Grand Canyon in the coming days may want to adjust their plans after devastating flash flooding that has left at least two people dead and more than a dozen others missing.

More than 60 people had been evacuated from the park as of Aug. 30, and several popular areas remain closed, according to the park.

Lodging along the South Rim had also been impacted by water restrictions taking effect Aug. 31.

Here's what hopeful travelers should know about conditions in the iconic Arizona canyon.

Is the Grand Canyon open for tourists right now?

Yes. The Grand Canyon as a whole — which includes areas both in and outside of the national park — remains open.

The park specifically notes all South Rim food and beverage service, the Grand Canyon Clinic, and the post office will continue operating, but certain parts of the park are closed after flash flooding around Bright Angel Canyon on Aug. 29.

Visitors can check the park's website for its latest operations updates, including what's open and closed.

What parts of the Grand Canyon are closed off?

The following areas are closed until further notice due to the floods:

Bright Angel Campground

North Kaibab Trail from North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch

Phantom Ranch, Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins

Black Bridge and Silver Bridge crossing the Colorado River