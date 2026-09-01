Travelers hoping to visit the Grand Canyon in the coming days may want to adjust their plans after devastating flash flooding that has left at least two people dead and more than a dozen others missing.
More than 60 people had been evacuated from the park as of Aug. 30, and several popular areas remain closed, according to the park.
Lodging along the South Rim had also been impacted by water restrictions taking effect Aug. 31.
Here's what hopeful travelers should know about conditions in the iconic Arizona canyon.
Is the Grand Canyon open for tourists right now?
Yes. The Grand Canyon as a whole — which includes areas both in and outside of the national park — remains open.
The park specifically notes all South Rim food and beverage service, the Grand Canyon Clinic, and the post office will continue operating, but certain parts of the park are closed after flash flooding around Bright Angel Canyon on Aug. 29.
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Visitors can check the park's website for its latest operations updates, including what's open and closed.
What parts of the Grand Canyon are closed off?
The following areas are closed until further notice due to the floods:
Bright Angel Campground
North Kaibab Trail from North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch
Phantom Ranch, Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins
Black Bridge and Silver Bridge crossing the Colorado River
As of Aug. 30, the Colorado River was also closed to river traffic due to metal objects and debris in the water.
"Please do not attempt to access the closed areas," the park said on its website, adding that staff are working to assess damage.
Which Grand Canyon hotels are closed?
The flooding damaged the park's water line, prompting water restrictions to take effect Aug. 31 and halting overnight accommodations along the South Rim at Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village and six Xanterra-operated properties.
Bright Angel Lodge and Cabins
El Tovar
Kachina Lodge
Maswik Lodge
Phantom Ranch
Thunderbird Lodge
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the flash flooding in the Grand Canyon. In coordination with the National Park Service and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, guests and employees have been evacuated from Phantom Ranch, and we are currently assessing the extent of the damage." Andy Stiles, general manager, Grand Canyon South Rim, Xanterra Travel Collection, said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Phantom Ranch will remain closed until it is safe for guests and employees to return."
The concessionaire's other South Rim properties are expected to be closed to overnight guests through Sept. 6, though that could change based on National Park Service guidance. Xanterra was contacting impacted guests directly and either rebooking them or offered refunds.
Grand Canyon National Park noted overnight lodging in the neighboring town of Tusayan, outside the park, would not be impacted by park operation changes.
What other restrictions are in place?
The park is enacting the following measures to conserve water:
Only dry camping will be allowed along the South Rim for the foreseeable future. Restroom faucets will remain operational, but spigot access at South Rim campgrounds will be turned off, with the exception of Mather Campground's check-in kiosk.
Fires will not be allowed in the South Rim and inner canyon. This includes campfires, warming fires and charcoal barbecues, the park said, directing visitors to its Fire Information webpage.
Some operations may have reduced hours.
The park is also asking visitors and nearby residents to conserve water as much as possible.
How many people visit Grand Canyon?
More than 4.4 million people visited Grand Canyon National Park in 2025, making it America's fourth most visited national park, according to National Park Service statistics.
Only the Great Smoky Mountains, Zion and Yellowstone saw more visitors.
Labor Day weekend is traditionally a popular time to visit parks.