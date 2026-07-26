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WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is lifting a ban on imports of Mexican cattle that it imposed more than a year ago to keep out the flesh-eating livestock pest New World screwworm.

The halt of imports drove U.S. beef prices to record highs, hurting consumers and putting pressure on President Donald Trump's administration to lower costs. The ban also ultimately failed to keep out screwworm, which has moved north through Central America and was detected in June on Texas farms and in New Mexico.

The United States plans to resume importing Mexican cattle at a port of entry in Douglas in 30 days, and then eventually open two additional ports of entry in New Mexico, the USDA said in a statement Friday, adding it is now safe to start the reopening.

The USDA said it would open southern cattle ports in phases, adding that the phased reopening was contingent on Mexico's adherence to a plan to control the screwworm.

Screwworms are parasitic flies whose females lay eggs in open wounds and mucous membranes on any warm-blooded animal. Once the eggs hatch, hundreds of screwworm larvae use their sharp mouths to burrow through living flesh, eventually killing their host if left untreated.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had instructed local authorities to expedite preparations for the resumption of livestock exports to the United States. Exports are due to resume in the last weeks of August, she said on social media.

In Texas, the United States' biggest cattle-producing state, closing the border has forced the $100 billion U.S. beef industry to contract.