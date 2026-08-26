The cuts will fall hardest on the Central Arizona Project, which pumps river water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. CAP officials have said the prospect that federal officials could cut 3 million acre-feet from the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada in future years could cause the canal to go completely dry. The system provides more than a third of the tap water in metro Phoenix.

CAP General Manager Brenda Burman said the federal framework has legal flaws, but her first priority is to formalize the plan that would cap the Lower Basin’s cuts at 1.25 million acre-feet for the next two years.

“We're still reviewing the lawsuit,” Burman said. “We do believe Nevada, California, and Arizona want to reach a Lower Basin agreement.”

In Arizona, that will mean enlisting the state Legislature in signing off before the new water year begins in October.

Beyond those two years, Buschatzke said, Arizona objects to the federal plan. “Arizona does not consent to annual reductions up to 3 million acre-feet,” he said, and the state has not agreed to a framework lasting longer than two years. Instead, it seeks to negotiate a more favorable program that would ask more of Upper Basin states to solve the shortage after two years.

For now, the federal plan seeks voluntary conservation from Upper Basin water users and proposes to release some water from Rocky Mountain reservoirs to help keep Lake Powell from crashing. Though those reservoirs are much smaller than Lakes Powell and Mead in the Southwest, they currently hold more than 6 million acre-feet.