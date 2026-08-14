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A 13-year-old Lake Havasu City boy died after witnesses said he jumped from the London Bridge and disappeared beneath the water, police said.

Bystanders reported the incident about 8:52 a.m. Aug. 11, according to Sgt. Kyle Ridgway, spokesperson for the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

Witnesses told police the boy went underwater before he briefly resurfaced and then went under again, a news release said. Police and fire crews searched the water with help from civilian boat operators, the release said.

Crews found the boy underwater about 20 minutes later and pulled him from the water, but he was unresponsive, and authorities began lifesaving treatment, according to the release.

He was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, the release said. The police department was notified Aug. 12 that he had died from his injuries.

Ridgway told The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13 that the teen was 13 and lived in Lake Havasu City. Police had not released his identity.

Police have not provided additional details about what led to the reported jump or the nature of the boy's injuries. The investigation remained active and releasing additional information could compromise it, Ridgway said.

The London Bridge spans a channel of the Colorado River in Lake Havasu City in the northwest corner of Arizona, connecting the mainland to an island known as Pittsburgh Point.