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A Democratic U.S. House candidate wrongfully claimed an education-related property tax credit for years, an error that saved her about $400 annually since 2024.

JoAnna Mendoza, a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran and former political consultant running in Arizona's highly watched 6th Congressional District, acknowledged to The Arizona Republic that she did not submit the necessary paperwork after she began renting out her home in Tucson and moved to another property in Red Rock.

Because Mendoza categorized both of the properties as primary residences, officials in Pima and Pinal County applied the tax break two times over when calculating how much she owed.

Mendoza's campaign told The Republic it was an honest mistake. She reached out to Pima County officials to reclassify the Tucson home as a rental property on Aug. 10, records show.

"JoAnna is already in touch with the county assessor to correct the filing mistake," Kyle McCarthy, a spokesperson for the campaign, said in a written statement. "She will pay whatever she owes, which is estimated to be a few hundred dollars."

Unlike most tax credits, the "State Aid to Education" write-off isn't something you proactively file, said Leigh Jensen Merino, a lobbyist who works on K-12 education issues in Arizona. Legally, the onus is on the homeowner to reach out to county officials when a property needs to be reclassified.

"It's calculated and automatically comes out of your property tax bill," Jensen Merino said.