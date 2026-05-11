The Bureau of Land Management Arizona had a stinky situation to deal with when a wild burro had to be rescued out of an RV park septic tank.

BLM's Kingman field office received the unusual report about the burro stuck in a septic tank in Mohave Valley's Golden Valley, according to a blog post this month by Michelle Ailport. A spokesperson for the agency.

The region where the RV park is located is the Black Mountain Herd Management Area, which is "home to the largest herd of wild and free-roaming burros in the country," Ailport said. It's about four hours northwest of Phoenix.

As BLM wild horse and burro specialists Chad Benson and Eric Duarte responded to the scene.They found the wild burro holding its head over the raw sewage in the tank, standing on its back legs, attempting to hold its head outside the lid.

Though it was unknown as to how the burro found its way into the tank, residents living in the RV park believe that the wild animal had been stuck in the tank overnight, Ailport said.

The specialists, alongside the RV park's maintenance crew, began to pump sewage out of the tank and cut open the top in order to use heavy equipment to lift the burro out of the tank.

Residents also helped out. One retrieved a backhoe to help the maintenance crew, and another resident placed the straps around the burro to help lift the animal out safely.

"Thanks to coordinated efforts from BLM staff, the maintenance crew, Kingman Septic, and some very invested RV park residents, this burro got a second chance," Ailport said.