Eventually, the business was passed down to Kittredge’s father and, most recently, to Kittredge herself.

She's learned from her predecessors about tending to the land and withstanding wildfire. But growing up on the property, she’s also witnessed firsthand how the forests are changing.

“Listening to my parents talk about their experiences, it seems like wildfire was a much less common occurrence that they had to deal with,” Kittredge said. “It's something that I’ll have to deal with more and more.”

In the 40 years that her mom has lived in the canyon, she remembers only three fires that forced the family to evacuate, all of them in the last decade or so. One of those, the Slide Fire, burned right up to their property line. Kittredge was studying abroad in Greece when she got a call from her mom.

“They are letting us back in for five minutes,” she remembered her mom saying, “do you want me to grab anything for you?” They thought the Slide Fire would take everything they had. It didn’t, but smoke swallowed the resort, seeping into the walls.

Property insurance enabled them to restore the damage caused by smoke without paying out of pocket. For businesses like Forest Houses Resort, insurance helps cover the costs of any kind of damage caused to structures by wildfire, storms, flooding or accidents. After the Slide Fire, her parents were reimbursed for loss of income, which meant they were able to pay their staff while the resort was closed for repairs.