He got in her face at church, confronting her as she exited a pew after services one Sunday, she said.

"He kind of stopped me and got really close to me," Wright said. "I just remember feeling very intimidated."

Even without his uniform, badge and signature cowboy hat, Lamb is an imposing figure. At 6 feet, 3 inches tall, he loomed over Wright and told her, "'I have a bone to pick with you,'" she said.

"I didn't know what to say. I'm just like, 'OK, yeah.' And he's like, 'Just know that there's two sides to every story.' And he just kind of walked away."

Wright said the confrontation with Lamb made her uncomfortable, as if she weren't safe.

"If I said anything, then it could come back to me and it could come back to my kids and back to my family. So I better just be quiet."

She wondered, how could Lamb have known? She said she had spoken in confidence to Stake President Dan Oakes. Who told Lamb?

"I almost wish I had said, 'Well, what's your side to the story, then?' Because how do you explain the stuff?" Wright said. "I didn't because he's kind of intimidating. I didn't feel like I wanted to pick the bone with him because that wouldn't have gone very well, right?"

Wright went to Oakes because she was concerned about Lamb's conduct. She said she wanted Lamb and his wife to lose their membership in the church. At the very least, she said, "I wanted to make sure they wouldn't be able to keep holding callings of importance."

Wright also wanted to back up her friend Stannard, who was trying to get church officials to listen to her complaints.