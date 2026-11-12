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Across Arizona’s high country, mountain streams are getting a little busier as wildlife crews return Gila trout to their native waters. In October, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and its partners stocked the threatened fish in Chase and Bonita creeks along the Mogollon Rim to support the species’ recovery.

The fish were supplied by the Mora National Fish Hatchery in New Mexico, operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has been breeding and raising Gila trout since 1999, according to the Game and Fish Department. The effort is part of a broader campaign to rebuild populations of Gila trout, which remain classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

In 2006, the USFWS reclassified Gila Trout from endangered to threatened and allowed recreational fishing of the trout in Arizona and New Mexico in areas that would not hurt the species’ recovery.

Twenty years later, the work continues to reintroduce Gila trout back into streams, but before that can happen, each fish is documented.

Each individual trout was measured and implanted with a microchip tag before release so an AZGFD biologist can track how the fish grow, survive and disperse throughout the watershed over time. Not all streams are created equal, as careful selection of streams and watersheds is necessary for the Gila trout’s survival.

Alex Loubere, AZGFD biologist, described how locations are selected: “We identify recovery streams based on whether they have suitable characteristics to hold trout, for one, and then for another, for a stream be a Gila trout recovery stream, it also has to fall within Gila trout’s historic native range.”