Rogel-Jaimes and Romero-Molina admitted that along with co-defendants, agreed to create and operate a fake cleaning company called "R&R Az Cleaning" as a way to pay for undocumented workers at the five Colt Grill restaurant locations, according to their plea agreements. The undocumented workers worked as cooks, bussers, kitchen staff and pitmasters, according to the plea agreements.

Colt Grill funds paid R&R Cleaning for the undocumented workers' wages. Any cleaning done by the workers was the daily and usual part of the restaurant employees' duties. They were not full-time cleaners employed by R&R Cleaning solely for cleaning. R&R Cleaning did not do any cleaning services for any other business or company, according to the plea agreements.

Rogel-Jaimes and Romero-Molina admitted that beginning on an unknown date, but at least as of Sept. 27, 2022, when R&R AZ Cleaning was formed, until July 15, 2025, they engaged in a "pattern and practice" of hiring undocumented immigrants to work at the Colt Grill restaurants through R&R AZ Cleaning, according to the plea agreements.

The pair admitted they hired at least 66 undocumented immigrants to work at the Gold Grill restaurants through R&R AZ Cleaning, according to the plea agreements.

Rogel-Jaimes and Romero-Molina admitted that they knew the workers were not authorized to work in the United States and did not deduct appropriate taxes from their paychecks and did not pay them overtime.

The pair also admitted that they fired or caused to resign and quit U.S. citizens so that they could employ the unauthorized workers because of the financial benefit to themselves and co-defendants, the plea agreements said.