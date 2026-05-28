The Arizona Commerce Authority said the Southwest node includes those industry partners as well as Micron Technology, Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Wilson said Arizona has attracted more than 70 semiconductor industry expansion projects since 2020, representing more than $214 billion in investment.

“With this growth comes tens of thousands of hands-on jobs and an urgent need for scalable industry-driven training pathways,” Wilson said during the May 27 event.

Economists say the workforce challenge comes as Arizona’s broader labor market has shown signs of cooling in recent months.

Zachary Milne, senior economist and research analyst at the Common Sense Institute Arizona, said the semiconductor industry is likely to see continued demand for skilled workers.

“There’s clearly a lot of demand for the materials that these companies are producing,” Milne said, adding that demand is driving the need for “very specific high-skilled labor.”

He said the initiative could help if it aligns education and training programs with companies’ specific labor needs.

What jobs are companies trying to fill?

Industry officials said the largest workforce gaps currently involve semiconductor technicians, operators and engineers.

Liss said semiconductor companies are seeking workers ranging from process, electrical and chemical engineers to equipment operators, maintenance workers and research staff.

Safa said employers also are looking for more technical workers who can move into jobs more quickly.