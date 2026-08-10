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A Phoenix Shake Shack employee called out sick later held his colleagues at gunpoint while he demanded money from the store, according to Phoenix police.

The store's on-duty manager and an employee told police around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 that a man with a handgun entered the store near Scottsdale Road and Main Street, according to court documents. This was also caught on surveillance video, police said.

The employees said they believed the armed robber was Keondre Simmons, another employee, who had suspiciously called out sick around midnight, which was earlier than usual, documents said. They based their belief on the robber's physical characteristics, voice, mannerisms and familiarity with the store, saying it must have been a current or former employee, according to court documents.

Simmons, 33, entered through the delivery door, pointed the handgun at the employee and locked the employee in the walk-in cooler, police said in court documents. Simmons locked the cooler door with a stiff latch mechanism known to employees, police said. The employee said he opened the delivery door because he thought a scheduled delivery had arrived, documents said.

The manager heard the employee say someone had a gun, according to the documents. Simmons then forced the manager into the office, threatened him to open the store safe and place about $2,800 in a container Simmons was carrying, according to court documents.

Simmons then locked the manager in the cooler with the employee, documents said. Both were able to get out because of the cooler's internal failsafe, but Simmons returned, held them at gunpoint and ordered them to kneel in an office, court documents said.