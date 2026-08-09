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The Tohono O'odham Nation has posted “No Trespassing” signs on tribal lands out of concern that federal contractors might enter the reservation without authorization to construct a border wall.

Tribal leaders said in a news release they were informed that contractors involved in border wall construction and related activities may attempt to enter the nation's lands without prior approval. If they do, the nation considers it illegal trespassing.

The restrictions do not apply to Tohono O'odham Nation members, who can continue traveling as usual. They apply only to non-tribal individuals involved in border wall construction, which tribal leaders say could take tribal land, damage sacred sites and separate communities.

The development comes nearly three weeks after tribal leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., for a hearing in their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's plan to build a border wall across tribal lands.

The Tohono O'odham Nation sued the Department of Homeland Security over its plans to take reservation lands and water to construct a border wall. Tribal leaders sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the government from taking any action to advance construction of the planned border wall or related infrastructure on tribal lands, including entering into any contracts or agreements.

"The Nation's legal team has presented a strong case, and we thank the court for their commitment to hearing all the facts," Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose said. "We are hopeful that the weight of evidence will lead the court to approve the preliminary injunction preventing construction of this wasteful and destructive wall."