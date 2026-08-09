The Tohono O'odham Nation has posted “No Trespassing” signs on tribal lands out of concern that federal contractors might enter the reservation without authorization to construct a border wall.
Tribal leaders said in a news release they were informed that contractors involved in border wall construction and related activities may attempt to enter the nation's lands without prior approval. If they do, the nation considers it illegal trespassing.
The restrictions do not apply to Tohono O'odham Nation members, who can continue traveling as usual. They apply only to non-tribal individuals involved in border wall construction, which tribal leaders say could take tribal land, damage sacred sites and separate communities.
The development comes nearly three weeks after tribal leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., for a hearing in their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's plan to build a border wall across tribal lands.
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The Tohono O'odham Nation sued the Department of Homeland Security over its plans to take reservation lands and water to construct a border wall. Tribal leaders sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the government from taking any action to advance construction of the planned border wall or related infrastructure on tribal lands, including entering into any contracts or agreements.
"The Nation's legal team has presented a strong case, and we thank the court for their commitment to hearing all the facts," Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose said. "We are hopeful that the weight of evidence will lead the court to approve the preliminary injunction preventing construction of this wasteful and destructive wall."
The nation argued that Tohono O'odham communities would face irreparable harm if the court does not block construction of the border wall. Tribal leaders said the damage could include the destruction of sacred sites, environmental harm and further division of the community.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council unanimously approved a resolution opposing construction of a border wall on the Tohono O'odham Nation. The Pima County Board of Supervisors also voted 4-1 to support the nation's federal lawsuit seeking to block the Department of Homeland Security from building the wall, which was proposed to stretch across 62 miles of tribal reservation land.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon is reviewing the case after the nation requested a preliminary injunction to halt any border wall construction while the lawsuit proceeds.
The tribe asked people who see any suspicious activity not to intervene but to report it to the Tohono O'odham Police Department at (520) 383-3275. Those who feel unsafe are advised to call 911 immediately.