The need for cooling is just one example of how the dam built in the 1960s distorted Grand Canyon’s Colorado River ecosystem. Before the dam, the river warmed as spring snowmelt ended and summer flows subsided, a transition that native fish had evolved to handle in the absence of bass. The dam created a colder river when Lake Powell was full and pushing relatively deep water through the dam turbines.

But as the region has warmed and dried, the reservoir's warm surface has sunk nearly to the level of the power intakes. That means warmer water courses through the turbines, and the river is once again a warm one in summer — now in the presence of bass that can eat young chubs. Colder dam releases, unnatural as they may be, now protect native fish from the invaders.

Conservationists who advocate for the river in Grand Canyon were disappointed at the news, but not necessarily surprised given the acute water shortage and threats to hydropower production. Still, some who participate in Reclamation's adaptive management program said cool mix's success at preventing bass breeding should make it a model for managing environmental resources through crisis.

"We can't ignore these values that are important to everybody," said Matt Rice, Southwest senior director for American Rivers. He said he'll push to reinstate the flows next year as a means of complying with the Grand Canyon Protection Act, a 1992 law intended to minimize the dam's harm to the national park.

"Hopefully we can hold the line and we can get a little more water and continue to make the case that innovative approaches like cool mix flows are important as we manage a river for 40 million people."

'It's going to crush the fishery'