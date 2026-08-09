"Our limited role in this process does not reflect the nature and extent of our water rights," the letter said. "And while CRIT appreciates those revisions in the FEIS made in response to its comments (after the draft statement was released in February), these revisions do not cure the procedural and substantive defects detailed below."

Letter: Insufficient water distribution

Among other concerns, CRIT said that Reclamation should allow for a reasonable review of the July 31 report and the several alternatives offered before issuing its final plan. The tribe called for a 45-day period for all parties to fully review the environmental impact statement so officials can make informed comments.

Although the feds said they would not "modify" tribal water entitlements as guaranteed by several Supreme Court decisions and the foundational doctrine of prior appropriation, CRIT said any attempts to reduce tribal water allocations would violate the United States' trust obligation to the tribes and the Fifth Amendment.

And, they noted that Reclamation had not disclosed how it would reduce water to stakeholders in "dead pool scenarios" as it predicted several such incidents.

CRIT also repeated its call for the Bureau of Indian Affairs to fully fund and update irrigation infrastructure that in past years has allowed water to flow downriver and prevented the tribe from fully using its full allocation. The tribe operates one of the nation's largest tribal agribusinesses with 33,000 acres growing alfalfa, cotton, durum wheat and other crops.

'Living river' essential to tribal members