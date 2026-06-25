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Arizona plays a central role in a daring NASA mission: It will soon attempt to stave off the death of one of its space telescopes in danger of falling back to Earth.

The Swift Observatory has been scanning the cosmos for more than two decades while orbiting Earth. But in recent years, NASA has noticed that the crucial satellite has been unexpectedly getting lower and lower — putting it in danger of burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

Now, the U.S. space agency is on the cusp of mounting a rescue mission later in June — the likes of which has never before been attempted – that stunningly came together in less than a year.

The daring venture has recently reached the final stages, with the spacecraft that will fly in orbit — manufactured by an Arizona aerospace company — being mated with the rocket and the aircraft that will deploy it to orbit. If all goes to plan, the mission will soon send the spacecraft on a trajectory to intercept NASA's telescope and reverse its decaying orbit by boosting it to a higher altitude, extending the observatory's life.

Here's what to know about the mission, and Arizona's integral role in ensuring everything came together to save the observatory in time.

What is the Swift Observatory?

Launched in 2004, NASA's Swift Observatory has spent more than two decades orbiting Earth while studying a variety of cosmic phenomena. The satellite's primary objective, though, is to observe gamma-ray bursts — events triggered by the catastrophic deaths of massive stars and considered to be the most powerful types of explosions in the universe.