"This legislation is a win for the Navajo Nation because it gives us a solid stance from our own Diné culture, language, identity, teachings, and sacred knowledge to understand things like intellectual property, AI, and technological impacts, both good and bad, from our ancestors to future generations knowing we are as Navajo people," said Baca.

Seed bank protects species needed for food, cultural uses

The Doomsday Vault, formally known as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, is a secure underground facility on the remote Norwegian island of Spitsbergen in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago. It stores duplicate samples of more than 1.4 million seeds from gene banks around the world.

But Mike said you won't find any of Navajo bank's seeds there.

"That type of storage of species is beyond our scope," said Mike. "Our seed bank is not for the end of the world, it's to actively use it. That's for another program to do, to think about the end of the world and what species we might need. But these seeds we collect, we actively grow them and try to increase the supply so we use them for our different projects that are actively happening."

Mike said the program has five primary goals: seed collecting and banking, data collection and documentation, nursery production and greenhouse cultivation, seed increase and ecological restoration, and community outreach and education.

"Right now we are focused on four main species for our seed increase projects," said Mike. "The idea is we are trying to get these priority species for use in large-scale vegetation."