Prefer us on Google Learn More

Millions of lives will be affected, no matter how the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation decides to manage Colorado River flows over the next 10 years, beginning Jan. 1.

That includes tribes in Arizona, who hold nearly 40% of senior water rights. And at least one tribe is becoming warier of what Reclamation will come up with, and still without meaningful interaction or discussion with those tribes.

The Colorado River Indian Tribes, Arizona's largest water rights holder, issued a second call for the feds to delay action and conduct substantial talks with it and the other 29 tribes in the Colorado basin. Collectively, those 30 tribes hold about 20% of water rights across the basin, even as some still have yet to quantify those rights or use what they have.

Leaders of the 4,300-member tribe, whose lands are in the Colorado River Valley, said in a statement that Reclamation should postpone issuing the final plan, known as a record of decision, at least 45 days after it published the final environmental impact statement July 31.

Federal officials have not said when they plan to issue a final decision or an operating plan for 2027.

The plan outlines several alternative paths to preserving water levels in the Colorado's two major reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and preventing catastrophic "dead pool" conditions that would halt hydroelectric production or water passage past Glen Canyon and Hoover dams.

The tribe said it also seeks a "legitimate opportunity" to consult or be included in developing the finished product.