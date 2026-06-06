Migrant Trail Walk

More than 20 years ago, the impact of border militarization was becoming apparent, as more and more migrants were dying in the desert, said Jamie Wilson, an organizer of the Migrant Trail Walk, held annually in honor of those who have died trying to reach safety in the U.S.

"The thinking at the time was, if we just get the word out, if Americans in the interior of the country learn about this, then they will be appalled and will call for it to stop," she said.

But 23 years later, the deaths continue, she said. Last month, dozens participated in the 23rd-annual Migrant Trail Walk, walking the 75 miles between the border town of Sásabe to Tucson over the course of seven days.

Some participate in the Migrant Trail Walk to grieve for loved ones they've lost, to call attention to the ongoing deaths or to fight a sense of powerlessness, Wilson said.

"For each walker the experience is unique," she said. "Each walker brings something different and walks for their own reasons. We’re all committed to calling for a different way of looking at borders and immigration. ... No one deserves to die because they need to migrate to another place."

Since the last Migrant Trail walk in May 2025, more than 100 bodies have been found in the desert, in varying stages of decomposition, said Kat Rodriguez, who helped organize the first Migrant Trail Walk in 2004.

By walking along the Migrant Trail, "we are not trying to say we now know what it's like to cross the border," Rodriguez said. "We’re saying, 'We’re standing in solidarity and we refuse to let the deaths be disappeared from public consciousness.'"