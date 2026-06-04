The couple was out of custody and in street clothes during the sentencing, and Snow is allowing them to be at home with their family for 21 days before they must self-surrender and start serving their sentences.

The couple asked that they be incarcerated at a facility near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is in the vicinity of where A'lexis Curry's mother lives and where their children will be staying.

Prosecutors say that when A'lexis applied to enroll as an Arizona Medicaid provider, there was a warrant out for Thvoughn's arrest on felony fraud charges. A'lexis told Medicaid that she would be the sole owner of 1 Family Clinic, but investigators say Thvoughn was an owner, too.

Prosecutors said that between approximately Feb. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023, the Currys routinely billed Arizona's Medicaid program for services that were not actually provided. Throughout the course of the scheme, the Currys billed an average of more than 12 hours of service per member per day despite being open just eight hours per day on weekdays, five hours on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays, the government said.

Both were convicted Feb. 20 after a four-day bench trial of one count of conspiracy to commit health-care fraud, three counts of health-care fraud, and eight counts of transactional money laundering.

Snow ordered the duo to pay restitution of $12 million to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, known as AHCCCS, which is the state's Medicaid program. Medicaid is a government health insurance program primarily for low-income people or those who have disabilities.