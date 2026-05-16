“Each year they come back,” he said, like a kind of promise. Their sound is a heralding of spring along the Rio Grande. In La Joya, Corrales and Albuquerque, people listen for their call.

“We aren't as connected to the natural world anymore but it's hard to ignore some big squawking flocks of cranes over your head,” Davidson said.

They are a reminder of our place in the natural world. In the San Luis Valley, Sen. Simpson sits on his back porch in the mornings with a cup of coffee, watching the cranes in shifting arrows overhead. At Whitewater Draw, Jennie MacFarland, the director of bird conservation at Tucson Bird Alliance, helps organize the Wings Over Willcox crane festival, shepherding excited birders out to the wetlands.

Cranes are like a charismatic ambassador for conversations around water conservation in the West, Hansen said. They reveal the ways that our own lives intersect with wildlife in both beneficial and detrimental ways — flood irrigation provides critical crane habitat in some places, while overpumping and drought are draining their natural wetlands in others.

“We could see fewer cranes if we can’t come up with creative solutions for making the most out of the diminishing water resources we have,” said Davidson. “That would be a shame. Cranes are like the soul of the Rio Grande.”

In all the 40 years it’s been running, Jones hasn’t been to the Monte Vista Crane Festival.